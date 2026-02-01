CAF Champions League: Rivers United Fall At Home To Power Dynamos

Rivers United lost 1-0 to Power Dynamos of Zambia in their CAF Champions League matchday four encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

Kondwani Chiboni scored the winning goal for the visitors five minutes after the break.

It was Power Dynamos’ first-ever CAF Champions League group stage win.

The win lifted Oswald Mutapa’s side to third position in Group C with four points from four games.

They will host Moroccan side, RS Berkane in their next game on Saturday.

Rivers United, who are still searching for their first group stage win drop to last position in Group C.

Finidi George’s side will be up against holders Pyramids FC of Egypt in their next game.



