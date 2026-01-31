CAF Champions League: Finidi Targets Maximum Points Against Power Dynamos

Rivers United head coach Finidi George has reiterated his team’s desire to secure maximum points in the CAF Champions League fixture with Power Dynamos, reports Completesports.com.

The Port Harcourt club will take on the Zambians in a matchday four encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

Rivers United are still searching for their first win in the group stage.

The former Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions held Power Dynamos to a 0-0 draw in a matchday three encounter last weekend.

Finidi In Positive Mood

Finidi is upbeat they can beat their opponent this time around.

“We just need not to talk much, we need to go there and put in the hard work,and get the maximum points,” Finidi stated in a pre-match interview.

“It’s all about winning, if we can score more goals it will be an added advantage. I can tell you that we will give our all in the game.

“We have been defending well recently, and I believe good defence win games. We will try to defend and score goals.”

By Adeboye Amosu



