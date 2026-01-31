NPFL: Kwara United Coach Ashifat Backs Harmony Boys To Bounce Back Despite Goal Drought

Suleiman Ashifat, Kwara United Head Coach, believes the Harmony Boys will bounce back strongly in the coming matches despite failing to score in their last four games, Completesports.com reports.

Kwara United Struggle After Slow Second Stanza Start

The 2025 President Federation Cup holders currently sit 19th on the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table with 24 points and will host Warri Wolves in a Matchday 24 fixture in Ilorin on Monday, February 2.

Harmony Boys Banking On Transfers And Injury Boost

Ashifat hinged his optimism on the club’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the squad with fresh legs during the current transfer window. He also revealed that several key players who had been sidelined by varying degrees of injury are now returning to full fitness.

“This is a difficult moment for us. We have not scored a goal since the start of the second stanza of the league,” the former Jasper United centre-back told Completesports.com in an exclusive interview.

“We’ve lost form and players to foreign trials, but we will surely bounce back.”

Kwara United Targeting Reinforcements In Key Areas

Explaining the source of his confidence, Ashifat reiterated that the club remains active in the transfer market while injured players have resumed training.

“When I say we’ll bounce back, I mean it in every sense. We’re trying to bolster the squad with fresh legs in the current transfer window.

“Also, the good news is that our players who had been out of action due to injury are now recovered and back in training.”

United Focused On Attack And Midfield Stability

The Kwara United coach disclosed that recruitment efforts are centred on the attacking and midfield departments.

“Our target is to strengthen the attack and midfield. That’s our area of concern. We’ve had to come from behind several times to win games. Conceding goals isn’t the problem; what matters most is how you respond when you fall behind.

“Once we get these players, I think things will get better for us. There are still 15 games on the fixture list, which means 45 points to play for. It’s still a long race, and we’ll get back on winning ways,” Ashifat submitted.

By Sab Osuji



