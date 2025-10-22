NPFL: Kwara United Unveil New Technical Adviser Ashifat Suleiman

Kwara United has officially unveiled Ashifat Suleiman as their new technical adviser for the remainder of the season.

The unveiling ceremony took place on Wednesday at the club’s office in Ilorin.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Harmony Boys, Kumbi Titiloye described coach Suleiman as someone deeply familiar with the club’s structure and philosophy, having worked with the team for several years.

He expressed confidence that the new Technical Adviser’s understanding of the club’s values would serve as his guiding principle moving forward.

General Manager, Mallam Bashir Badawiy likened football to a breeze that can blow in any direction, saying the opportunity has now blown in the direction of Coach Suleiman.

He added that the management has full confidence in Suleiman’s ability to lead the team to success, noting the positive influence he has had in his short time in charge.

He explained that within the last three games, Suleiman has shown a great sense of belonging and commitment to the players, and that the management is fully behind him as they begin another chapter in the club’s history.

In his remarks, the gaffer expressed gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to work closely with his technical crew to achieve the club’s objectives. He stated that his target is to retain the Federation Cup and go all out to win the league this season.

The new technical adviser emphasized that his football philosophy revolves around creativity and possession-based play, and he called on fans and supporters to rally behind the team as they aim for greater success.



