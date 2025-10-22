NPFL: Kun Khalifat Coach Uzoho Targets Full Recovery Of Lost Home Points

Kun Khalifat Head Coach, Obinna Uzoho, has exclusively told Completesports.com that he is working hard to ensure The Pride of Imolites recover all the points they lost on home ground in the ongoing 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Kun Khalifat’s Early-Season Struggles At Home

Uzoho’s men went down 1-2 to Remo Stars in a Matchday Two clash in Aba — their first home game of the campaign at the Enyimba Stadium, Aba, their adopted home ground.

The newly promoted side also crashed 1-3 to fellow NPFL debutants, Barau FC, in a Matchday Six tie, also in Aba — a result that jolted the team and dropped their standing on the log to an all-time low.

Turning Point: Victory Over Enyimba

But Kun Khalifat began a strong campaign to revive their season with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Enyimba in a Matchday Eight tie inside the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri — their first home game at their ancestral ground this season.

Apparently inspired by that incredible feat which defied bookmakers’ predictions against the People’s Elephant — who had remained unbeaten before then — Kun Khalifat went to Yenagoa, saw, and conquered Bayelsa United 2-1.

Kun Khalifat Secure First Away Win

Uche Moses put the away team in front nine minutes after the break. Just three minutes later, Jawad Mustapha restored parity for the Restoration Boys.

But with 13 minutes left before regulation time, Akano Michael scored what eventually became the match winner for the visitors. It was Kun Khalifat’s first away win in their NPFL campaign — a milestone Coach Uzoho believes is the beginning of a strong resurgence.

Uzoho Confident Of Sustained Progress

“I’m happy we won at Bayelsa United. It’s an important win for us, I must confess,” said the soft-spoken Uzoho on Wednesday afternoon.

“The boys made the best of the confidence in the team after the win against Enyimba, and we hope to dig further until we recover all the points we lost at home.

“We’re gradually getting better, and we’ll continue to take the games as they come — and as seriously as the ambitious side that we are.”

Kun Khalifat Look Ahead To Bendel Insurance Clash

Kun Khalifat are now well off the drop zone in the NPFL table, sitting 14th with 11 points as they prepare to welcome Bendel Insurance of Benin in a Matchday 10 fixture at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, this weekend.

By Sab Osuji



