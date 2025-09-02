NPFL: Coach Uzoho Explains Kun Khalifat Home Defeat To Remo Stars

Ezeonye Scores First NPFL Goal For KK Boys

Kun Khalifat Head Coach, Obinna Uzoho, has attributed his side’s 2-1 defeat to reigning champions, Remo Stars, in their 2025/2026 NPFL debut home fixture to a costly loss of concentration, Completesports.com reports.

Henry Ezeonye converted a 15th-minute penalty to hand the home side a 1-0 first-half lead in the gutsy contest decided at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, on Monday, 1st September, 2025.

Remo Stars put their championship quality on display in the second half, overpowering their inexperienced hosts. Goals from Abubakar Ibrahim (70th minute) and Samson Olasupupo (77th minute) sealed a 2-1 comeback victory.

But Uzoho admitted his team failed to cope with the champions’ direct style.

“We knew Remo Stars play more long balls. We tried to contain them in the first half but I think we lost concentration in the second half, hence we conceded two goals,” Uzoho said.

“So, I’ll make them understand we must stay on our toes throughout the whole 90 minutes of every game.”

‘Second-Half Collapse A Mental Issue’ – Uzoho

Uzoho also reflected on his side’s recurring problem of fading in the second half of matches, a trend dating back to their Nigeria National League (NNL) days.

“It’s all about their psyche. We’ll have to deal with it internally. I need to work on that,” he stated.

Nwokorie’s Absence And Uzoho’s Tactical Substitutions

The coach was less convincing when asked about the absence of influential midfielder, Ebuka Nwokorie, from the squad against Remo Stars. He stressed his team is still building cohesion after a late start to preparations.

Ezeonye, who scored Kun Khalifat’s historic first NPFL goal, was substituted in the second half – a move that coincided with the team’s collapse. Uzoho explained it was purely tactical.

“That was a tactical substitution,” he said.

Uzoho Reviews Playing Home Games Away From Owerri

Uzoho admitted that playing their NPFL home game in Aba instead of the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, negatively affected his side.

“(It had) a very big effect and I wouldn’t want to go into that,” he conceded.

He added that some of his players are still approaching NPFL fixtures with an NNL mindset, something he vowed to correct.

Up Next: Kwara United vs Kun Khalifat

Kun Khalifat will face Kwara United away this weekend in their matchday three fixture. Uzoho insists his side will push for a positive result.

“We’ll go out there and look for a good result, knowing we lost at home and must get a point or points,” he concluded.

By Sab Osuji



