Uzoho Hails Kun Khalifat Debut Draw At Rangers, Eyes First NPFL Home Win Against Remo Stars

Kun Khalifat Head Coach, Obinna Uzoho, says that the KK Boys’ shock scoreless draw against Rangers International in their NPFL 225/26 Matchday 1 clash at ‘The Cathedral’, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Sunday, was a fair result and a good start for his newly promoted side, Completesports.com reports.

Uzoho spoke after his team secured a valuable point in their debut NPFL game against the Flying Antelopes.

Uzoho: A Valuable Point At ‘The Cathedral’

“Our plan was to come here at the famous ‘Cathedral’ to start our NPFL season on a high,” said the youngest coach in the NPFL.

“And I think we didn’t have a bad game. We planned for today’s game, and a draw was part of the strategy. But we’re looking forward to getting it right, better than we had it today.

“It wasn’t a bad performance. And it wasn’t a bad result either. I think it was a fair outcome for us as it was our first game in the Nigeria Premier Football League.”

KK Boys Set For Home Debut Against Champions Remo Stars

Kun Khalifat will next face defending champions Remo Stars in their first-ever NPFL home match of the 2025/26 campaign.

But 39-year-old Uzoho insists his side are ready to rise to the challenge.

“We’re up for the game against Remo Stars. We were able to hold the old war horse, Rangers, in the first match of the season.

“It has given us confidence and I must tell you, we’re prepared for the clash against Remo Stars, especially as it is our first home game in the NPFL.”

‘It Was An Oriental Derby’ – Uzoho

When asked if he considered the clash against Rangers an Oriental Derby, Uzoho did not hesitate.

“Yes, it is. It really is, because I think we’re representing the Imolites in the elite league.”

Kun Khalifat FC, otherwise known as the ‘KK Boys’, secured their place in the 2025/26 NPFL following a thrilling display at the 2024/25 promotion play-offs held in Asaba, Delta State.

