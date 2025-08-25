Close Menu
    Boniface Is Powerful, Sharp, Hungry For Goals –Osaze

    Former Nigerian international Osaze Odemwingie has described Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface as a powerful player who is sharp and hungry for goals.

    The Nigerian international’s potential move to AC Milan was cancelled following concerns raised during his medical.

    Medical complications were flagged during the examination, forcing the club to reconsider the move to bring him to San Siro.

    Despite this development, Osaze in a chat with Footy-Africa, stated that Boniface possesses the quality to thrive at AC Milan.

    “Victor [Boniface] is powerful, sharp, and always hungry for goals.

    “What stands out to me is his mentality, he plays without fear and with great determination.

    “Milan’s system will suit his movement, and with the passionate support of the fans, I expect him to grow into one of their key players.”


