Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ: Rwanda Coach Amrouche Names Provisional Squad For Super Eagles Clash

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    torsten-spittler-the-amavubi-rwanda-football-federation-ferwafa-afcon-2025-qualifiers

    Rwanda head coach Adel Amrouche has unveiled a 27-man provisional squad for the Amavubi’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and Warriors of Zimbabwe, reports Completesports.com.

    Three goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders, and nine strikers were included in the squad by Amrouche.

    Fabrice Ntwari, Innocent Nshuti, Ange Mutsinzi, and captain Bizimana Djihad are some of the regulars, who made the list.

    Read Also:7 Memorable 2nd-Leg Battles: How Super Eagles Have Fared Vs Rwanda, South Africa In Qualifiers

    The Amavubi will travel to Uyo for a matchday seven encounter against the Super Eagles next week Wednesday.

    The game is slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, 6 September.

    Amrouche’s men will host Zimbabwe three days later at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali.

    They currently occupy second position in the group with eight points from six games.

    Full Squad

    Goalkeepers: Ntwari Fiacre, Buhake Clement Twizere, Ishimwe Pierre

    Defenders: Niyomugabo Claude, Omborenga Fitina, Nshimiyimana Emmanuel, Mutsinzi Ange, Nkulikiyamana Darryl Nganji, Manzi Thierry, Kavita Phanuel Mabaya, Nduwayo Alexis, Maes Dylan Georges Francis

    Midfielders: Bizimana Djihad, Mugisha Bonheur, Ngwabije Bryan Clovis, Kayibanda Claude Smith, Muhire Kevin, Mukudju Christian

    Forwards: Mugisha Gilbert, Hamon Aly-Enzo, Kwizera Joeja, Nshuti Innocent, Ishimwe Anicet, Biramahire Abeddy, Gitego Arthur, Ishimwe Djabilu, Niyo David

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.