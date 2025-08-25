2026 WCQ: Rwanda Coach Amrouche Names Provisional Squad For Super Eagles Clash

Rwanda head coach Adel Amrouche has unveiled a 27-man provisional squad for the Amavubi’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and Warriors of Zimbabwe, reports Completesports.com.

Three goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders, and nine strikers were included in the squad by Amrouche.

Fabrice Ntwari, Innocent Nshuti, Ange Mutsinzi, and captain Bizimana Djihad are some of the regulars, who made the list.

The Amavubi will travel to Uyo for a matchday seven encounter against the Super Eagles next week Wednesday.

The game is slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, 6 September.

Amrouche’s men will host Zimbabwe three days later at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali.

They currently occupy second position in the group with eight points from six games.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ntwari Fiacre, Buhake Clement Twizere, Ishimwe Pierre

Defenders: Niyomugabo Claude, Omborenga Fitina, Nshimiyimana Emmanuel, Mutsinzi Ange, Nkulikiyamana Darryl Nganji, Manzi Thierry, Kavita Phanuel Mabaya, Nduwayo Alexis, Maes Dylan Georges Francis

Midfielders: Bizimana Djihad, Mugisha Bonheur, Ngwabije Bryan Clovis, Kayibanda Claude Smith, Muhire Kevin, Mukudju Christian

Forwards: Mugisha Gilbert, Hamon Aly-Enzo, Kwizera Joeja, Nshuti Innocent, Ishimwe Anicet, Biramahire Abeddy, Gitego Arthur, Ishimwe Djabilu, Niyo David

By Adeboye Amosu



