    Iwobi Equals Iheanacho, Ameobi’s Premier League Feat

    Alex Iwobi equaled Kelechi Iheanacho and Shola Ameobi’s Premier League goal involvement after helping Fulham hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

    With Fulham trailing after conceding on 58 minutes, Iwobi set up substitute Emile Smith Rowe for the equaliser on 73 minutes.

    According to Premier League USA on X, Iwobi joined Iheanacho and Ameobi on 67 league goal involvements with 31 goals and 36 assists.

    Iwobi is now only trailing only Yakubu Aiyegbeni who has 121 Premier League goal involvement and Nwankwo Kanu on 83.

    Following his impressive performance for Fulham, Iwobi was named Player of the Match.

    The Arsenal academy product scored nine goals and provided six assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season.

    He was included in the Super Eagles’ provisional squad for next month’s Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.


