Man United’s Goal Should Have Been Disallowed –Bassey

Calvin Bassey believes that Manchester United’s goal against Fulham should have been disallowed.

Fulham came from behind to draw1-1 draw in their Premier League match at Craven Cottage after substitute Emile Smith Rowe equalised with his very first touch off an assist from Alex Iwobi.

Fulham had fallen behind on 58 minutes when Leny Yoro’s header went in off Rodrigo Muniz and has since been confirmed as an own goal.

There were some protests by Fulham’s players towards referee Chris Kavanagh after the goal, with some of the belief that Yoro had unfairly pushed Bassey in the back, thus stopping the defender from winning the aerial duel.

The goal was given, though it did not prove decisive as Bassey and his teammates rescued a point to maintain their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.

However, Bassey, who was penalised for a foul on Mason Mount in the first-half which led to a penalty that was missed by Bruno Fernandes, disagreed with the decision to let United’s goal stand.

“It’s the same as my one. It’s a foul. He pushed me to stop me from getting to the ball. When the ref looks back on it, he will be disappointed. I can’t say too much before I get a fine!” Bassey told Sky Sports.

“But come on, it’s a foul. When you’ve got to jump, any little touch can put you off. He’s got two hands [on my back]. How much worse do you need? On another day, it goes in our favour.

“It’s enough for me not to win the ball and it’s an advantage for him, so it should have been given.

On the penalty award for his foul on Mount: “I still think it’s harsh. I understand why it’s given. I’m trying to stay strong because I know the block’s coming, and then I’ve pulled him over my foot.

“But the ref has got to protect us as well. I’m strong, so it looks a bit more aggressive. If it’s someone stronger [than Mount], I don’t think it looks as bad.”

On Bruno Fernandes’ penalty miss: “I’d say it was justice! I didn’t think it was a pen. It was a bit of relief.”



