Iwobi Gets Highest Rating In Fulham Vs Manchester United 1-1 Draw

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi got the highest rating in Fulham and Manchester United 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Iwobi marked his impressive performance by providing the assist for Fulham’s equaliser scored by Emile Smith Rowe.

The former Arsenal player, who came on in the second half, slotted home Iwobi’s brilliant cross to make it 1-1.

A Rodrigo Muniz own goal in the 58th minute had put United in front despite Red Devils’ defender Leny Yoro pushing Calvin Bassey in the back with both hands as he headed a corner in off the Fulham striker.

After the game, Sky Sports did rating for players of both teams with Iwobi getting eight, which was the highest.

His Super Eagles and club teammate Bassey, who was Player of the Season in the 2024/2025 campaign, got six.

Iwobi enjoyed his best Premier League season last campaign after bagging nine goals, provided six assists in 38 appearances.

Fulham have now drawn back-to-back Premier League matches and are 13th while United are 16th on one point in the league table.

It is hoped Iwobi will bring his recent impressive form to the Super Eagles when they face Rwanda and South Africa on matchdays seven and eight of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

After six matches in the qualifiers, the Super Eagles have only managed one win, four draws and one defeat.

They are in fourth place on seven points and six points behind South Africa.

By James Agberebi




