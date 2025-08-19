Top 10 Most Expensive Nigerian Football Transfers | Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi & More

From Victor Osimhen’s record-breaking move to Napoli to Obafemi Martins’ Premier League switch, Nigerian players have commanded some of football’s biggest transfer fees.

In this video, we count down the 10 most expensive transfers ever by Nigerian players—and reveal the stories, stats, and drama behind each deal.

Find out how stars like Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, and Odion Ighalo turned multi-million Euro moves into unforgettable careers.

Who do you think will smash the next transfer record? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

