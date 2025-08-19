Abia Warriors Dedicate 2025/26 Season To God Ahead Of NPFL, CAF Confederation Cup Campaigns

Ụmụ Chineke Holds Special Church Service In Umuahia

The management of Abia Warriors Football Club, Nigeria’s second representatives in the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup, have sought divine guidance for their domestic and continental campaigns by dedicating the club to God in a special church service at St. Peter’s Presbyterian Church, Umuahia, Completesports.com reports.

The service, tagged a ‘spiritual kick-off’, took place on Sunday, 17 August, 2025, and had in attendance the club chairman, board members, management, technical crew, players, staff, and supporters.

Abia Warriors Commitment To Faith And Football Success

According to the club, the event is a long-standing ritual before the start of every football season, reflecting their belief in God’s grace as a foundation for success.

The service featured praise and worship, a sermon, and special prayers. During the session, Abia Warriors chairman, John Obuh, expressed gratitude to God for the club’s achievements so far and called for continued prayers and support from the congregation.

Clergy Commends Club’s Initiative

Minister in-charge of the service, Reverend Chinedu Okoroafor, praised Coach Obuh for leading the team to seek God’s face as the new season beckons. He urged the congregation to keep the club in their prayers throughout the season before dedicating the team’s affairs to God.

Abia Warriors Strong Performance And Continental Ticket

Abia Warriors, popularly called Ụmụ Chineke [God’s Children], finished third in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) last season, securing qualification for the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup. They will represent Nigeria in the competition alongside Kwara United, winners of the 2025 President Federation Cup.

Abia Warriorrs Opening NPFL, CAF Confederation Cup Fixtures

The Warriors will begin their 2025/2026 NPFL campaign with a home clash against former Nigerian champions, Kano Pillars, at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday, 24 August, 2025.

Abia Warriors are also set for their debut outing in the CAF Confederation Cup, with a First Preliminary Round clash against Malian side Djoliba lined up for September. Should they progress, the Umuahia-based club will then square up against the winner of the tie between Burkina Faso’s USFA and Togo’s AS Gbohloe-su in the Second Preliminary Round.

