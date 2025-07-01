CAF Confederation Cup: Abia Warriors Get Akwa Ibom State Nod For Debut At ‘Nest Of Champions’

Executive Chairman of the Abia Warriors Management Board, John Obuh, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Akwa Ibom State Government has approved the use of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo — popularly known as the Nest of Champions — as the club’s home ground for the upcoming 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Abia Warriors Preparation And CAF Confederation Cup Deadline

Obuh, a former Nigeria U-20 national team (Flying Eagles) coach, spoke to Completesports.com on Tuesday regarding the team’s preparations for their maiden CAF Confederation Cup appearance.

“We’re preparing. We have secured the Akwa Ibom State Government’s approval to use Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo for our home matches. We know the nature of the competition we’re entering. We also understand the responsibility it places on us. It’s our first time on the continent, and we want to make the most of it,” said the former Sharks, Kwara United, Akwa United, and Rangers manager.

Led by Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo, Abia Warriors finished third in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with 60 points, securing their historic continental slot. Obuh affirmed that preparations are progressing well and the club is on track to meet registration deadline for the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup.

“We’re on course with our preparation. We’re aware of the CAF registration deadline and the requirements. We’ve studied the details and I can assure you there’s no cause for alarm — we’ll meet the criteria,” Obuh said.

Respect For Old Squad, Need For New Signings

The 65-year-old tactician emphasised the importance of player recruitment, while acknowledging the efforts of the squad that achieved the CAF qualification.

“We’re recruiting, but we must also recognise the players who helped us get here last season. At the same time, we understand the need for new, quality signings to boost the team for the tougher challenges ahead. So, we must strike a balance between both — ensuring that at the end of the day, Abia Warriors can present a combative and competitive team on both domestic and continental fronts.”

No Obstacle For Players Eyeing Foreign Leagues

Obuh also revealed the club is mindful of potential departures, as some top players may attract attention from clubs abroad.

“If and when a player wants to leave for greener pastures, we won’t stop them. It’s not the Abia Warriors way to block such opportunities. So we’re factoring that into our recruitment and planning.”

Confident Outlook On CAF Debut

Despite being debutants, Obuh expressed confidence that Abia Warriors would make a strong impression in the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup. And Head Coach Imama Amapakabo has started plotting a stronger performance.

“We won’t just go there to make up the numbers. We will make our presence felt and hold our heads high. That’s our goal — and we believe we can achieve it.”

By Sab Osuji



