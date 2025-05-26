NPFL: Amapakabo Plots Tactical Fixes Ahead Abia Warriors’ CAFCC Campaign

Imama Amapakabo, Head Coach of Abia Warriors, has tacitly revealed his team’s planned technical adjustments ahead of next season’s CAF inter-club campaign, Completesports.com reports.

Amapakabo, who steered the club to their first-ever international competition following a third-place finish in the 2024/2025 domestic top-flight season, disclosed that he has identified a key technical deficiency in his team during the league campaign and is determined to address it before the new season begins.

“I’ve observed that one of the major deficient areas in the team is in the aspect of transition from attack to defence,” Amapakabo said after Abia Warriors’ defeat to Ikorodu City on the final day of the 2024/2025 NPFL season.

“Addressing this is very important as we plan for next season’s domestic and continental competitions.

“There should be harmony in the area of transition from defence to attack and from attack to defence.”

Amapakabo also admitted that his side struggled with goal conversion.

“Goal scoring is like the breeze. If you fail to make the advantage count, you get punished. That’s what we suffered today. If we had taken our chances in this match right from the first half, we probably could have won,” he noted.

The former Rangers coach, who won the 2015/2016 NPFL title with the Coal City Flying Antelopes, reiterated his belief that the NPFL provides a level playing field for all teams to compete for the title.

“Nigeria’s league is perhaps the only league in the world where every team believes they have the right to win. For us, I’m very happy that we were able to qualify for one of the continental spots and achieve one of the goals we set earlier this year,” Amapakabo said.

By Sab Osuji



