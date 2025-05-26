NPFL: Sighs, Lamentations As Heartland Suffer Fourth Relegation In Nine Years

Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, turned into a scene of sighs and lamentations on Sunday evening despite Heartland’s season-ending 2-1 triumph over Akwa United, as Emmanuel Amuneke’s side was relegated to the second-tier Nigeria National League (NNL), Completesports.com reports.

The Naze Millionaires’ hopes of survival in the 2024/2025 NPFL were clearly not in their hands going into the matchday 38 fixture. They needed a win and had to hope that El-Kanemi Warriors would drop points against Sunshine Stars in Maiduguri to retain their place in the top flight.

Isaac Nassy gave the handful of spectators hope with what could be the season’s fastest goal—just five seconds after kick-off. The stadium came alive, even more so as reports from Maiduguri indicated the score there was still 0-0.

Amuneke’s men kept their foot on the throttle and finished the game as 2-1 winners. But their celebrations were cut short when news filtered in that El-Kanemi Warriors had won 1-0 against Sunshine Stars. It then dawned on all that Heartland had been relegated again—their fourth demotion in nine years.

Heartland’s relegation history, sadly, began in 2016. Then came demotions in 2022, 2024, and now 2025. Ironically, three of the four relegations occurred under the current administration.

Clusters of spectators gathered at different spots. The bars were virtually empty, save for a few where some fans had gone to drown their pain and emotions. The main talking point among the scattered groups was the team’s relegation.

“What have we (fans) done to deserve this?” one fan who simply gave his name as Chima Ndukwe asked rhetorically.

“So we’re not going to watch NPFL football here in Owerri again? I can’t believe Heartland has truly been relegated,” said another fan, who identified himself as Onwukwe.

Heartland thus join Lobi Stars, Akwa United, and Sunshine Stars in the Nigeria National League (NNL) for the 2025/2026 season.

