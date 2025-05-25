Friendly: Ajibade, Echegini, Babajide Arrive For Cameroon

Versatile defender Michelle Alozie has admitted her excitement at the upcoming Super Falcons’ friendly matches against bitter foes Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, which will kick-start the final preparations for the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco, 5th – 26th July.

“I am excited for the upcoming training camp and to be back with the Super Falcons; it’s my first time in Ogun State! Everyone is looking forward to the Women AFCON and that is our main focus. The way we are treated has changed in the past few years, for the better, especially with our continued success over the years. I am happy to see the steady change as women’s sports across the world continue to achieve and fight for more equality,” said the Houston Dash of USA defensive linchpin.

Alozie, who was part of the last Women AFCON finals also staged in Morocco three years ago, was also impressive as the Super Falcons wowed the global audience in reaching the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA World Cup finals, exiting without losing a match in regulation time.

Alozie, captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Spain-based forward Omorinsola Babajide and PSG of France midfielder Jennifer Echegini will be among the early birds as the team’s camp opens in Ijebu-Ode on Monday, ahead of the first clash with the Lionesses on Saturday, 31st May.

Midfielder Toni Payne, Deborah Abiodun and Ifeoma Onumonu are also slated to arrive in the country on Monday, just as defenders Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin, Rofiat Imuran, Shukurat Oladipo, Sikiratu Isah and Blessing Ilivieda, goalkeepers Linda Jiwuaku and Morufa Ademola, and midfielders Amarachi Odoma and Josephine Mathias, and forwards Francisca Ordega and Olamide Bolaji.

Former junior international Miracle Usani and forward Emem Essien will equally arrive in camp on Monday.

First-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie will arrive on Tuesday, while Portugal-based midfielder Christy Ucheibe is scheduled to fly into the country on Wednesday.

Training sessions will hold at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo where the nine-time African champions take on the 2016 Women AFCON runners-up. The second match between both teams is scheduled for the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta on Tuesday, 3rd June.

SUPER FALCONS TO FACE CAMEROON:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens); Morufa Ademola (Edo Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England); Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Edo Queens); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Deborah Abiodun (Dallas Trinity, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Josephine Mathias (Nasarawa Amazons); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Amarachi Odoma (Edo Queens)

Forwards: Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies Club, Saudi Arabia); Olamide Bolaji (Remo Stars Ladies); Ifeoma Onumonu (Montpellier FC, France); Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa (Spain); Emem Essien (Edo Queens)



