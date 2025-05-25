Arsenal, Forest Goalkeepers Claim Award For Most Clean Sheets

Arsenal’s David Raya and Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels are the joint winners of the 2024/25 Golden Glove award, presented to the goalkeeper who keeps the most clean sheets in a season.

Raya and Sels each ended the campaign on 13 clean sheets. Sels conceded in Forest’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea and a couple of minutes later, Raya was beaten in Arsenal’s 2-1 win at Southampton on the final day of the season to confirm that they will share the award .

It is the third time since the award was launched in 2004/05 that two goalkeepers have shared the prize.

Raya, who also won the award last season, becomes only the fourth goalkeeper in history to retain it, after Liverpool’s Pepe Reina, Manchester City’s Joe Hart and Ederson, also of Man City.

In 2025/26, Raya will try to join Reina and Hart as the only goalkeepers to win the award three seasons in a row.

Also Read: Friendly: Ajibade, Echegini, Babajide Arrive For Cameroon

Raya and Sels’ 13 clean sheets are the fewest ever by a Golden Glove winner.

Sels, meanwhile, becomes only the second Forest player to win one of the Premier League’s Golden awards – the Golden Glove, Boot and Playmaker awards – and the first since the competition’s inaugural season, 1992/93, when Teddy Sheringham won the Golden Boot.

He is only the second Belgian goalkeeper to win the Golden Glove, after Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois in 2016/17.

Sels also becomes the first goalkeeper from outside of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Manchester United to win the award, which launched in 2004/05.

premierleague.com



