La Liga: Ejuke In Action In Villarreal, Sevilla’s Six-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles midfielder Chidera Ejuke was in action as Sevilla lost 4-2 to Villarreal on the final day of La Liga.



The Nigerian international has made 25 appearances and scored two goals this season.



He came on as a substitute for Suso in the 87th minute.

However, a brace from Pape Gueye and brilliant goals from Yeremy Pino and Álex Baena gave Marcelino’s Villarreal the win, ending the campaign with some impressive numbers, 70 points, and finishing fifth on the league table.



Now, as the dust settles on this turbulent chapter, Sevilla stands at a crossroads with a crucial offseason ahead to regroup, rebuild, and ensure the shadows of this season don’t follow them into the next.



