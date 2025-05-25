Chelsea, Man City, Newcastle Qualify For Champions League Next Season

Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United have secured their qualifications for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The trio confirmed their place on the final day of the 2024/2025 Premier League campaign.

While Chelsea and City secured wins against Nottingham Forest and Fulham respectively, Newcastle lost but managed to go through thanks to result from other venue.

The Blues edged out fellow Champions League qualification contenders Forest 1-0 at the City Ground following Levi Colwill’s 50th minute strike.

At Craven Cottage City defeated Fulham 2-0 with the goals coming off the boots of Ilkay Gundogan on 21 minutes and Erling Haaland, who converted a 72nd minute penalty.

Playing at St. James’ Park Newcastle lost 1-0 to Everton after Carlos Alvaraz’s broke the deadlock on 65 minutes.

Aston Villa missed out on qualification no thanks to a 2-0 defeat away to Manchester United.

Villa had to play the second half with 10 men after Emiliano Martinez was shown a straight red card for a foul on Rasmus Hojlund in first half stoppage time.

After holding out, Villa’s resolve was finally broken as Amad Diallo gave United the lead on 76 minutes.

Then with three minutes left Christian Eriksen made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

In other results Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur got hammered 4-1 at home by Brighton, Arsenal pipped Southampton 2-1 while Wolves and Brentford played 1-1.

Also, Premier League champions Liverpool and FA Cup winners Crystal Palace settled for a 1-1 draw and Ipswich lost 3-1 to visiting West Ham United.

After 38 matches, Liverpool topped the league table with 84 points, Arsenal was second with 74 points and in third place is City who have 71 points.

In fourth position are Chelsea who finished with 69 points and in fifth place are Newcastle with 66 points.

Despite ending the campaign in 17th place, just one place above the relegation zone, Spurs have also qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Ange Postecoglou’s side booked their place after beating United 1-0 in the Europa League final.

By James Agberebi




