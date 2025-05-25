Super Eagles Defender Signs New Contract With Slavia Prague

Igoh Ogbu has signed a one-year contract extension with Czech Republic outfit Slavia Prague, reports Completesports.com.

The new deal will see the Nigeria international remain at the Eden Park until December 2027.

Ogbu linked up with the Red and Whites from Norwegian outfit Lillestrøm in January 2023 on a three-year contract.

The centre-back has established himself as a key player for the club.

Ogbu won the Czech Cup with Slavia Prague in his first season at the club.

The centre-back has made 92 appearances for Jindřich Trpišovský’s side with five goals to his name.

Ogbu featured for the Flying Eagles at the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, making a total of seven appearances.

By Adeboye Amosu



