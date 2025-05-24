Nigerian Forward Cobnan Helps Krasnodar Secure First Russian League Title

Moses Cobnan was in action as FC Krasnodar clinched the 2024–25 Russian Premier League title today (Saturday), after a comfortable 3-0 home win against Dinamo Moscow.

It is Krasnodar’s first-ever league title in their 17-year history.

Going into the final day of the campaign on 64 points, just one point ahead of title rivals Zenit Saint Petersburg, Krasnodar needed to beat visiting Dinamo Moscow to be crowned champions.

Krasnodar achieved the feat with Cobnan coming on in the 78th minute for his 25th League appearance with four goals and one assist.

Zenit also secured a 3-0 home win against Akhmat Grozny which was not enough to see them retain the title.

Cobnan’s Nigerian teammate Olakunke Olusegun, who featured 19 times with, netting two goals in the Russian topflight this season, was an unused substitute in Saturday’s title decider.

Cobnan, who joined Krasnodar in January 2023, was instrumental throughout the season.

His crucial goals in key matches, such as the late winner against Rostov and an opener against FC Dynamo Makhachkala highlighted his impact.

The 22-year-old’s performances earned him a contract extension with the club until June 2028.

This title marks a significant achievement for Krasnodar, securing their first-ever Russian Premier League championship.

Cobnan’s contributions were central to this historic success, solidifying his status as a key figure in the club’s ascent to the top of Russian football.

By James Agberebi



