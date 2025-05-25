Don’t Be In A Rush To Sell Dessers  –Boyd Warns Rangers

Former Nottingham Forest forward Kris Boyd has advised Rangers not to be in a rush to sell Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers this summer.



Recall that the Nigerian international claimed the Scottish Premiership Golden Boot for the 2024–2025 season, finishing as the league’s top scorer with 18 goals.



Speaking with the Daily Record, Boyd stated that Rangers should stick with Dessers for another season.



“Cyriel Dessers has done well and finished as the club’s top goalscorer for Rangers in Europe,” Boyd said, per Daily Record.



“As a striker you’re always going to be criticised, more so playing with one up front and a few missed chances get pointed on you.

“In terms of Cyriel’s numbers, they have been excellent, and he’s scored 50 goals for Rangers in two seasons, which is a fantastic return.



“I think because he’s missed so many chances, people criticise him but if you take a step back and look at his numbers and his contributions then I don’t think he is a problem at Ibrox.



“He’s been scoring goals and has been linked before with a move away which didn’t materialise.



“He’s been linked now with another move and I’m always sceptical when strikers get linked with moves away because a lot of people think you should be hitting those numbers he’s getting but it is not easy to do.



“You are depending on your teammates to create chances for you. I wouldn’t be in a hurry to lose Cyriel Dessers.”









