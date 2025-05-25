Unity Cup 2025: Black Stars To Miss Key Players For Super Eagles Clash

Ghana’s Black Stars will be without some key players ahead of their clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Unity Cup 2025 in London.

This is according to Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Randy Abbey.

The Black Stars are set to face arch-rivals Nigeria in the semi-final of the four-nation tournament on May 28.

The winner will advance to play either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago in the final on May 31 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Speaking to 3Sports (via Joy Online) Abbey disclosed that injuries and club commitments may affect player availability for the tournament.

“There are quite a number of players who are injured,” Abbey said. “There are a few players who are also engaged in qualifying games for Europe, and so their clubs won’t release them. Mind you, this period is outside the FIFA free period.

Also Read: Nigerian Forward Cobnan Helps Krasnodar Secure First Russian League Title

“For those whose leagues will still be in session, and who are still in contention, they might not be available, plus the injured players,” he added.

The Unity Cup fixtures will serve as vital preparation for both the Super Eagles and the Black Stars ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.

The last time the two West African giants clashed was in a friendly game in March 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Goals from Cyriel Dessers – from the penalty spot – and Ademola Lookman earned the Super Eagles a 2-1 win under former head coach and legendary winger Finidi George.

Jordan Ayew pulled a goal back for the Black Stars from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will not be at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after failing to qualify.

For the Super Eagles, they will hope to go one better at the tournament after finishing as runners-up in the 2023 edition held in Cote d’Ivoire.



