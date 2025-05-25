Onyeka: ‘I Have A Good Feeling Leaving Augsburg’

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has expressed satisfaction with his loan spell at Augsburg this season.



Recall that the Nigerian international joined Bundesliga club from Brentford last summer.



Reflecting on his journey, Onyeka, who is expected to return to Brentford, told the club’s website that he’s grateful to the coaching staff, players, and fans for their massive support when he first arrived in Augsburg.



“I want to say thank you to everyone at the club; they made me feel welcome and at home. If I look back on the season, we did great things; we unfortunately lost some games, but what we wanted to achieve in our minds as a team, we couldn’t do that.

“Big credit to everyone—the players and coaches. I guess they’ll keep going, and I hope next season they’ll achieve better,” the AFCON 2023 finalist said in an interview posted on Augsburg’s official website.



“My main goal coming here was to start every game, which I’d say I achieved, again, thanks to the trainers and teammates who believed in my ability to help the team. Yes, I guess I did everything to help in every way I could. I’ll say I’m partially satisfied because we didn’t get what we hoped for.



“I have good feelings. Like I said when I came here, I thought it’d be difficult, but everyone made it much easier, so I have a good feeling leaving this place,” Onyeka concluded.



