    Uche Bags 6th League Assist As Getafe Suffer Defeat In Final Fixture

    James Agberebi

    Chrisantus Uche provided an assist in Getafe’s 2-1 home loss to Celta Vigo in their final La Liga fixture of the season on Saturday.

    It was Uche’s sixth assist with four goals in 33 appearances in the Spanish top flight.

    The 22-year-old midfielder set up Borja Mayoral for the opening goal in the 11th minute.

    Borja Iglesias equalised for Celta Vigo on 25 minutes before Iago Aspas netted the winner with 10 minutes left to play.

    Uche, who was in the starting line-up, was replaced in the 84th minute.

    Getafe ended the campaign in 13th position on 42 points after 38 matches in the league table.

    Uche was included in the Super Eagles’ squads for the Unity Cup and the international friendly with Russia.

