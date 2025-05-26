Unity Cup An Opportunity To Try Some Players, Systems –Super Eagles Coach, Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said this year’s Unity Cup would afford he and his coaching crew the opportunity to try some players and also other systems.

The Super Eagles is one of four teams that would feature at the 2025 edition build for the GTECH stadium, home ground of Premier League club Brentford.

The three other teams are Black Stars of Ghana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

The tournament first semi-final will beg on Tuesday, May 27 with Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago squaring off.

Then on Wednesday, May 28, it will be the West African clash between the Super Eagles and Black Stars of Ghana.

Also Read: Oliseh Bags IFAB Appointment

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Chelle explained the importance of giving opportunities to other players, most especially the home-based players in the four-nation tourney.

“We have lots of players in Nigeria so we need to give chance to lots of players who can show us their quality,” the Malian said. “We are focus, we have a project, we want to create an identity so we need to put players who can learn quickly this project.

“Unity Cup is a project to try some players, try some other systems and be ready in September.

“I was in Nigeria and watch two league games and I spent time to analyse some players and I think there are some quality players who deserve a chance because I believe they can bring lots of intensity, aggression.”

On the selection of 10 home-based players and what Ahmed Musa’s inclusion will bring to the team, Chelle added:”I picked 10 players from the NPFL and I can tell you they are good players. Ahmed Musa is a great player which every Nigerian know, this is the reality and it is the fact.

“He can bring his quality and experience because he knows the game because he played lots of big games so he can bring something to the group.”



By James Agberebi



