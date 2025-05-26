Oliseh Bags IFAB Appointment

Former Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh has been appointed to the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Oliseh shared the news via his official X handle on Monday, expressing his excitement.

Read Also:Ten Hag Becomes Boniface, Tella’s New Coach At Leverkusen

“Thrilled to announce my appointment to the International Football Association Board (IFAB)!

“IFAB is the global guardian of football’s laws, responsible for determining the laws of football, shaping the beautiful game for players and fans worldwide.

“Honored to contribute to its mission!”

Following his retirement as a player, Sunday Oliseh turned his attention to coaching and football administration, managing the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles.

He has also previously managed clubs in Europe. FIFA has acknowledged his expertise by appointing him to its technical study groups, including during the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Oliseh worked with the likes of Arsène Wenger and Jürgen Klinsmann in these roles, helping to not only analyse the game but to help shape its next phase at the highest level.



