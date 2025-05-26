I Want To Build A Great Real Madrid Team –Alonso

Xabi Alonso has said his plan is to build a great Real Madrid team.

Alonso, 43, was appointed manager of his former club on a three-year deal on Sunday, replacing Carlo Ancelotti – who will take charge of the Brazil men’s national team.

Madrid endured a disappointing campaign – surrendering their La Liga title to Barcelona, losing to their arch-rivals in the finals of the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa, and crashing out of the Champions League to Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Speaking after his unveiling ceremony l, Alonso said:“I want to build a great team, we’ve top players. We can achieve great things.

“I want people to say: this is my Real Madrid, when they watch us.

“The Real Madrid fans are excited to begin this new era, to grow, and to make the history of this club even greater.

“It’s a special day. It’s a day I will have marked in my calendar for life. I am very happy to be here, in what I feel is my home.”

Alonso, who won a league and cup double with Bayer Leverkusen in 2023-24, explained his decision to return to Madrid 11 years after he left the club as a player.

“We have fantastic players, we have a team that has a lot of potential, [capable of] a very good present and a very good future,” he said.

“That gives me a lot of reason to come here with a lot of energy and a lot of hope that I can get the best out of all the players and build a great team.

“[I have] the conviction that we can achieve big things, worthy of Real Madrid, worthy of all these European Cups, of all these accomplishments made over so many years.

“I want a team that transmits emotion, energy, ambitious play and connects with the fans.”

He paid tribute to Ancelotti – who won three Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups and two La Liga titles across two spells with Los Blancos – and also managed Alonso at both Real and Bayern Munich.

“Carlo was my coach, a great person and a huge influence. Without his mastery, I probably wouldn’t be here,” he said.

“I take over and carry on his legacy with great honour and pride.”

Alonso will begin his tenure on 1 June, before the Fifa Club World Cup next month.

BBC Sport



