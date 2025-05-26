Ten Hag Becomes Boniface, Tella’s New Coach At Leverkusen

Former Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen have appointed Erik ten Hag as the new head coach.

In a statement by Leverkusen Ten Hag has signed a contract to 30 June 2027.

The 55-year-old, who last worked in the Premier League as the head coach at Manchester United where he won the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024, will start at Leverkusen on 1 July in preparation for the 2025/26 season.

“With Erik ten Hag we have brought in an experienced coach with impressive success on the pitch. His six title wins at Ajax were exceptional,” said Leverkusen sporting managing director Simon Rolfes.

“With three league titles and two domestic cup wins he and Ajax dominated Dutch football from 2018 to 2022. And Erik demonstrated his quality as a coach with the ensuing success at Manchester United under difficult circumstances at times,” added Rolfes.

“Our ideas of football coincide. With technically demanding and dominant football, we want to carry on in the Werkself style and aim for the highest targets in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Champions League.”

Ten Hag is also looking forward to his new role, Leverkusen and the Bundesliga.

“Bayer 04 are one of the best clubs in Germany and also among the top clubs in Europe. The club offers outstanding conditions, I’ve been very impressed with the discussions of the management,” said the Dutchman before adding: “I’ve come to Leverkusen to continue with the ambition shown in recent years. It’s an attractive challenge to set up something together in this period of change and develop an ambitious team.”



