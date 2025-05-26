Black Stars Coach Addo Unveils 23-Man Squad For Unity Cup

Black Stars of Ghana head coach Otto Addo has listed 23 players for the 2025 Unity Cup in London, reports Completesports.com.

Four home-based players, namely Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak, Razak Simpson of Nations FC, Kamaradini Mamudu of Medeama SC, and Kwame Opoku of Asante Kotoko, have been included in the squad.

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Joseph Tetteh Anang, who plays in Ireland for St. Patrick’s Athletic, has also been handed his debut call-up.

Others include Black Satellites duo Abdul Aziz Issah and Aaron Essel, who starred for Ghana at the recent U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Top talent Caleb Yirenkyi, who has been exceptional for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish topflight, and Belgium-based Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini of Union Saint-Gilloise are also in the squad.

Midfielder Abdul Samed Salis of Sunderland, forward Felix Afena Gyan and Majeed Ashimeru of Anderlecht are all making a return to the team.

Afena Gyan is returning to the team after close to two years’ absence, while Abdul Samed Salis makes a comeback following his recovery from an injury that kept him on the sidelines for half of the season.

The players are expected to report to camp in London to begin preparations for the Unity Cup, which features Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica.

Ghana will take on Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium in West London on Wednesday, May 28, for a slot in the final on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

By Adeboye Amosu




