10 Home-Based Super Eagles Players, Officials Arrive London For Unity Cup 2025

Ten home-based Super Eagles players and officials have arrived London, England for this year’s Unity Cup.

This was revealed on Monday morning by Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

According to Efoghe, the players and officials touched down at the Gatwick London Airport.

The 10 home-based players are Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars), Junior Nduka (Remo Stars), Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Enugu Rangers), Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars) and Waliu Ojetoye (Ikorodu City).

Others are Papa Daniel (Niger Tornadoes), Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers), Collins Ugwueze (Enugu Rangers), Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars) and Adamu Abubakar (Plateau United).

The foreign-based players expected to join their home-based teammates are Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), Maduka Okoye (Udinese), Amas Obasogie (Singida Black Stars), Bruno Onyemaechi (Onyemaechi), Semi Ajayi, Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague) and Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

Also expected to hit London are Frank Onyeka (Brentford), Chrisantus Uche (Getafe), Moses Simon (Nantes), Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan) Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla), Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen), Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) and Tolu Arokodare (Genk).

The Super Eagles will take on rivals Black Stars of Ghana in their first match of the Unity Cup on Wednesday, May 28 at the Gtech Community Stadium, home ground of Premier League side Brentford.

The two other countries taking part in the tournament are Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, who will kickoff the competition on Tuesday, May 27.

The Unity Cup is an Afro-Caribbean international football tournament which was last held in 2004, now making its comeback after a 21-year hiatus.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles won the 2004 edition after wins against Republic of Ireland (3-0) and Jamaica (2-0).

By James Agberebi




