20 Players In Super Eagles Camp For Unity Cup 2025

Twenty players have arrived the Super Eagles camp ahead of the Unity Cup 2025 in London.
Ahmed Musa
Moses Simon
Kelechi Iheanacho
Semi Ajayi
Frank Onyeka
Nathan Tella
Cyriel Dessers
Felix Agu
Igho Ogbu
Wilfred Ndidi
Bruno Onyemaechi
Junior Nduka
Sadiq Ismaila
Waliu Ojetoye
Ifeanyi Onyebuchi
Papa Mustapha
Saviour Isaac
Collins Ogwueze
Sikiru Alimi
Abubakar Adamu
Players expected:
Stanley Nwabali
Maduka Okoye
Amas Obasogie
Chrisantus Uche
Samuel Chukwueze
Tolu Arokodare