    20 Players In Super Eagles Camp For Unity Cup 2025

    James Agberebi

    Twenty players have arrived the Super Eagles camp ahead of the Unity Cup 2025 in London.

    20 Players in Super Eagles camp

    Ahmed Musa
    Moses Simon
    Kelechi Iheanacho
    Semi Ajayi
    Frank Onyeka
    Nathan Tella
    Cyriel Dessers
    Felix Agu
    Igho Ogbu
    Wilfred Ndidi
    Bruno Onyemaechi
    Junior Nduka
    Sadiq Ismaila
    Waliu Ojetoye
    Ifeanyi Onyebuchi
    Papa Mustapha
    Saviour Isaac
    Collins Ogwueze
    Sikiru Alimi
    Abubakar Adamu

    Players expected:

    Stanley Nwabali
    Maduka Okoye
    Amas Obasogie
    Chrisantus Uche
    Samuel Chukwueze
    Tolu Arokodare


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

