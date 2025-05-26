Unity Cup 2025: Chukwueze, Nwabali Arrive Super Eagles Camp

Samuel Chukwueze and Stanley Nwabali are the latest players to arrive the Super Eagles camp ahead of Unity Cup 2025.

The arrival of Chukwueze and Nwabali took the number of players now in London to 22.

The team’s media officer Promise Efoghe said the remaining players are already on their way to the camp.

Maduka Okoye, Amas Obasogie, Chrisantus Uche and Tolu Arokodare are the players still being expected.

Meanwhile, Black Stars of Ghana head coach Otto Addo today (Monday) named his 23-man squad for the four-nation tournament.

Among the players listed by Addo are Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), Christopher Bonsu (Genk), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco), Abdul Samed (Sunderland) and Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht).

Others are Lawrence Agyekum (Cercle Brugge), Ebenezer Annan (Red Star Belgrade), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen) as well as Ibrahim Sulemana (Atalanta).

22 Players in Super Eagles camp:

Ahmed Musa

Moses Simon

Kelechi Iheanacho

Semi Ajayi

Frank Onyeka

Nathan Tella

Cyriel Dessers

Felix Agu

Igho Ogbu

Wilfred Ndidi

Bruno Onyemaechi

Junior Nduka

Sadiq Ismaila

Waliu Ojetoye

Ifeanyi Onyebuchi

Papa Mustapha

Saviour Isaac

Collins Ogwueze

Sikiru Alimi

Abubakar Adamu

Stanley Nwabali

Samuel Chukwueze

Players expected:

Maduka Okoye

Amas Obasogie

Chrisantus Uche

Tolu Arokodare



