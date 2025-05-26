Unity Cup 2025: Chukwueze, Nwabali Arrive Super Eagles Camp

Samuel Chukwueze and Stanley Nwabali are the latest players to arrive the Super Eagles camp ahead of Unity Cup 2025.
The arrival of Chukwueze and Nwabali took the number of players now in London to 22.
The team’s media officer Promise Efoghe said the remaining players are already on their way to the camp.
Maduka Okoye, Amas Obasogie, Chrisantus Uche and Tolu Arokodare are the players still being expected.
Meanwhile, Black Stars of Ghana head coach Otto Addo today (Monday) named his 23-man squad for the four-nation tournament.
Among the players listed by Addo are Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), Christopher Bonsu (Genk), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco), Abdul Samed (Sunderland) and Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht).
Others are Lawrence Agyekum (Cercle Brugge), Ebenezer Annan (Red Star Belgrade), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen) as well as Ibrahim Sulemana (Atalanta).
22 Players in Super Eagles camp:
Ahmed Musa
Moses Simon
Kelechi Iheanacho
Semi Ajayi
Frank Onyeka
Nathan Tella
Cyriel Dessers
Felix Agu
Igho Ogbu
Wilfred Ndidi
Bruno Onyemaechi
Junior Nduka
Sadiq Ismaila
Waliu Ojetoye
Ifeanyi Onyebuchi
Papa Mustapha
Saviour Isaac
Collins Ogwueze
Sikiru Alimi
Abubakar Adamu
Stanley Nwabali
Samuel Chukwueze
Players expected:
Maduka Okoye
Amas Obasogie
Chrisantus Uche
Tolu Arokodare