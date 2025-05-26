Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Unity Cup 2025: Chukwueze, Nwabali Arrive Super Eagles Camp

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    

    Samuel Chukwueze and Stanley Nwabali are the latest players to arrive the Super Eagles camp ahead of Unity Cup 2025.

    The arrival of Chukwueze and Nwabali took the number of players now in London to 22.

    The team’s media officer Promise Efoghe said the remaining players are already on their way to the camp.

    Maduka Okoye, Amas Obasogie, Chrisantus Uche and Tolu Arokodare are the players still being expected.

    Meanwhile, Black Stars of Ghana head coach Otto Addo today (Monday) named his 23-man squad for the four-nation tournament.

    Among the players listed by Addo are Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), Christopher Bonsu (Genk), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco), Abdul Samed (Sunderland) and Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht).

    Others are Lawrence Agyekum (Cercle Brugge), Ebenezer Annan (Red Star Belgrade), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen) as well as Ibrahim Sulemana (Atalanta).

    22 Players in Super Eagles camp:

    Ahmed Musa
    Moses Simon
    Kelechi Iheanacho
    Semi Ajayi
    Frank Onyeka
    Nathan Tella
    Cyriel Dessers
    Felix Agu
    Igho Ogbu
    Wilfred Ndidi
    Bruno Onyemaechi
    Junior Nduka
    Sadiq Ismaila
    Waliu Ojetoye
    Ifeanyi Onyebuchi
    Papa Mustapha
    Saviour Isaac
    Collins Ogwueze
    Sikiru Alimi
    Abubakar Adamu
    Stanley Nwabali
    Samuel Chukwueze

    Players expected:

    Maduka Okoye
    Amas Obasogie
    Chrisantus Uche
    Tolu Arokodare


