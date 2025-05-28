NPFL: Obuh Reflects On Abia Warriors’ Tortuous Road To Historic Top-Three Finish

John Obuh, Executive Chairman of the Abia Warriors Management Committee, has revealed the club’s “tortuous” road to their first-ever NPFL top-three finish, which has earned them a place in the 2025/2026 CAF interclub second-tier competition, the CAF Confederation Cup, Completesports.com reports.

The 65-year-old Obuh, a former U17 national team coach and handler of the 20011 and 2013 U20 Flying Eagles to the FIFA U20 World Cup Finals, described the Nigerian top flight as a highly challenging league but emphasised that Abia Warriors remained committed to their season’s objectives through hard work and focus.

“We’ve never had a stable position in the league. That’s why it has been very, very difficult. You play one game and find yourself in 11th place. You play another and move to 9th,” Obuh explained.

“But the most important thing is that we kept faith and belief in ourselves, having a clear target. I think, despite the ups and downs in our performance, we weathered all the storms and still reached our destination.”

Abia Warriors finished the 2024/2025 NPFL campaign in third place after amassing 60 points from 38 matches—four points behind second-placed Rivers United, who will represent Nigeria in the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League alongside runaway league champions Remo Stars.

It marks Abia Warriors’ first-ever stint in a CAF interclub competition, but Obuh remained reserved about setting expectations for the debutants.

“Well, when we get there, you’ll see it. We’ll get ready for it,” said the one-time Enyimba of Aba ace.

Obuh responded philosophically when asked what the club did differently to achieve this historic success.

“All of us who were given assignments by our Principal, His Excellency Governor Alex Otti, are part of something new. Whatever Governor Otti is doing is new.

“And what Abia Warriors are doing is also new. So, we’re following in his footsteps to ensure we introduce something fresh—something that has never been done before,” Obuh concluded.

By Sab Osuji



