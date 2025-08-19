‘There Is No Alternative To Victory’ — Congo Coach Declares Ahead Home Eagles Clash

Congo head coach Barthelemy Ngatsono says his side must go all out a for win against Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Congolese must beat Éric Chelle’s side to guarantee a place in the quarter -finals of the ongoing 2024 African Nations Championship.

Ngatsono’s side recorded just two points from their opening two games against Sudan, and defending champions Senegal.

Win Or Bust For Congo

For Ngatsono, the encounter is about survival.

“There is no alternative to victory,” he declared, setting the tone for a must-win game that could keep their quarter-final dreams alive.

Ngatsono’s Respect For Nigeria

Nigeria will be playing for pride after losing their first two games to Senegal, and Sudan.

Ngatsono is wary the West Africans will be out to end their campaign on a positive note.

“We respect Nigeria, but they are like a wounded lion,” he added.

“They will play with pride, so we must be sharper and stay focused.”

Lack Of Cutting Edge

The Congolese coach admitted his team’s attacking struggles—just one goal scored in two games—but remains confident.

“Everything will be decided on the pitch. We have the spirit and determination to get the result we need,” he declared.

By Adeboye Amosu



