CHAN 2024: Home Eagles Will Play For Pride Against Congo — Nduka

Home-based Super Eagles captain Junior Nduka has said it is important for the team to end their campaign at the 2024 African Nations Championship with a win, reports Completesport.com.

Nigeria will take on Congo in a Group D encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Tuesday (today).

Éric Chelle’s side have already been eliminated from the biennial competition after losing their opening two games to defending champions Senegal, and Sudan.

Nduka’s Rallying Call To His Teammates

The Eagles started their campaign with a slim 1-0 loss to Senegal.

The West Africans were thrashed 4-0 by the Falcons of Sudan in their second game.

Nduka declared that it is important for the players to win the game for their country men.

“We need a win for the country. We’ll give everything against Congo,” Nduka was quoted by the Confederation of African, CAF, official website.

“The two defeats affected us, but we must bounce back.”

By Adeboye Amosu



