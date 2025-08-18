CHAN 2024: Chelle Charges Super Eagles B Ahead Of Congo Clash

Eric Chelle has charged the home-based Super Eagles and show their quality in Tuesday’s final group game against Congo.

The Super Eagles B will take on Congo in their final group game which is a dead rubber tie.

Defeats to Senegal (1-0) and Sudan (4-0) means the Super Eagles B encounter with Congo will only be for pride.

For the Congolese it is a must win contest for them as they are on two points while Senegal and Sudan are on four points.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Chelle revealed there could be some changes in his starting line-up.

“For this game there will be changes because we lost two games, we need to change somethings. The reality is that we lost two games due to lots of mistakes.

“It’s difficult for us mentality because the tournament is done for us so this is why we need to return to Nigeria with something.

“Tomorrow’s game is one that we can try to forget our mistakes, I’m waiting to see how they will start and finish this game because as a professional player you need to stay focus, you need to be in a great state of mind and the players need to show their qualities.”



