NPFL: Remo Stars Adopt MKO Abiola Sports Arena As Temporary Home Ground

Nigeria Premier Football League , NPFL champions Remo Stars have adopted the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Kuto, Abeokuta as their temporary home ground,reports Completesports.com.

The Sky Blue Stars took the decision following ongoing renovations at their home ground in Ikenne.

“Due to ongoing renovations at our stadium in Ikenne, the club can confirm a temporary home ground ⬇️

️MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Kuto, Abeokuta,” Remo Stars wrote on their Facebook page.

“Come through, make some noise, and let’s turn Abeokuta into a fortress together!

A return home is however imminent.”

Read Also: NPFL: Gusau Harps On Importance Of Regular Knowledge Improvement

Remo Stars will host Rivers United in an NPFL matchday one encounter on Friday.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side won their first NPFL title last season.

It remain uncertain if they will play their CAF Champions League home fixtures at the MKO Sports Arena.

Remo Stars will face Comoros side US Zilimadjou in the first preliminary round of the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



