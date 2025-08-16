NPFL: Gusau Harps On Importance Of Regular Knowledge Improvement

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau has enjoined participants at the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, pre-season workshop for Media Officers, Supporters Club Chairmen and Chief Security Officers to put into practice the learnings.

The workshop was put together by the NPFL to educate participants on their expected roles in the league ecosystem.

“Your roles in making your clubs and the league to succeed is very important and it is the reason this workshop is put in place to ensure you are properly equipped to carry out your duties”, Gusau charged,” Gusau declared while declaring the workshop open.

Read Also:Enugu Gov Retires Chukwu’s Iconic Jersey No. 5 At Rangers

Gbenga Elegbeleye, Chairman of the NPFL said that the workshop is an important and compulsory build-up to every new season.

He thanked the NFF President, Gusau for always finding time to attend events associated with the league.

The workshop had as resource persons, Prince Davidson Owumi, the NPFL Chief Operating Officer, who spoke on role club chairmen in the growth of teams, Commissioner of Police, Tony Emefiele who spoke on safety and security at Matches, Harry Iwuala, the NPFL Communications Director who spoke on Matchday Protocols for Media Officers and Emeka Enyadike who spoke on Fan Engagement.



