Enugu Gov Retires Chukwu’s Iconic Jersey No. 5 At Rangers

Enugu State governor Peter Mbah has retired the number 5 shirt in honour of Christian Chukwu at Rangers.



The announcement was made during a Night of Tributes in honour of Chukwu, who died on April 12 at the age of 74. Mbah described the gesture as a fitting tribute to a player whose name is etched in Nigerian football history.



Mbah also pledged that the Enugu State Government would take responsibility for the welfare of 109 former Rangers players while working with the Federal Government to further immortalize Chukwu’s legacy.

“As a fitting tribute to his exploits as a central defender, we will be retiring the iconic number 5 jersey that Chairman Chukwu proudly wore throughout his Rangers career.



“Through these steps, future generations will walk paths illuminated by Chukwu’s ideals,” Mbah told NAN.



Born in Enugu, Chukwu was celebrated as one of Nigeria’s finest defenders, captaining both Rangers and the Super Eagles.



He led Nigeria to its first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980 before later managing the national team and Rangers, earning respect for his discipline, humility, and passion for the sport.







