Ajayi To Miss Super Eagles’ World Cup Qualifiers

Semi Ajayi will miss Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, and South Africa in September due to a hamstring injury, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi sustained the injury during Hull City’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry City last weekend.

The centre-back was initially rested for the Tigers Carabao Cup defeat at Wrexham United in midweek as precaution.

Scans have now revealed further damage, and he is expected to spend time on the sidelines.

The 31-year-old, according to Hulldailymail is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

It would be recalled Ajayi was sidelined with a hamstring injury twice last season.

The defender made just 15 appearances during his final season with West Bromwich Albion.

The Super Eagles will host the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, on Saturday, 6 September.

Eric Chelle’s men will face South Africa three days later at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

By Adeboye Amosu



