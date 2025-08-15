Done Deal: Hull City Sign Nigerian Winger On Two-Year Contract

Hull City have announced the signing of winger David Akintola, reports Completesports.com.

Akintola put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.

The 29-year-old left Turkish Super Lig club Caykur Rizezpor in June following the expiration of his contract.

The winger contributed four goals, and nine assists in 49 outings across all competitions Rizezpor.

Ready For New Challenge

“I’m very happy to be here – I cannot describe the feeling. A couple of weeks ago, the club showed interest. It was a very easy decision,” Akintola told the club’s official website.

“Because I was in Nigeria, I needed a visa to come, so that’s why it took a little while, but I’m very happy to finally be here.

“Growing up in Nigeria, everybody watches the Premier League. Hull have played in the Premier League before, so it’s a team I’ve known about for a very long time.

“Having the opportunity to play here now is a big privilege and I’m grateful.

“The people here are amazing – everybody has welcomed me very well. I’m looking forward to working with the head coach and bringing a good story to this great team.

“It’s a dream come true. Everybody in Nigeria wants to play in England. It’s what we watch growing up.

“I’m ready to give everything and help the team to achieve big things.”

Humble Beginning

Akintola started his professional career in Denmark with Midtjylland, and established himself over six loan spells across four countries during a six-year period, initially impressing for fellow Danish side Thisted.

He enjoyed successful stints in Norway with Jerv, Haugesund – where he finished as top scorer – and Rosenborg, netting a combined 26 goals and featuring in eight Champions League qualifiers for the latter.

A short sojourn in Cyprus with Omonia Nicosia preceded a productive time in Türkiye with Hatayspor, for whom he recorded seven goals and assists apiece in 37 matches during the 2020/21 campaign.

Returning to Turkey permanently in July 2021 to join Adana Demirspor, Akintola scored 13 goals in 77 outings over a two-and-a-half-year spell, helping them secure European qualification in 2022/23.

By Adeboye Amosu



