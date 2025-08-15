Sevilla Coach Declares Ejuke Fit For Athletico Bilbao Clash

Sevilla head coach Matías Almeyda has confirmed Chidera Ejuke fit for the club’s league clash with Sevilla, reports Completesports.com.

Almeyda’s side will travel to San Manes for their opening league fixture of the season on Sunday.

Ejuke sustained a thigh injury during training last month

The tricky winger was initially expected to be sidelined for a lengthy spell.

The Nigeria international however returned to full training this week.

The gaffer revealed the player will be included in the matchday squad for the clash with Bilbao.

“Pedrosa, Ejuke, and Idumbo will be available. Tomorrow I’ll announce the players who will travel, and I always like them to know first,” he was quoted by the club’s official website.

By Adeboye Amosu



