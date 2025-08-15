‘Every One Is Excited’ — Brighton Boss Talks Up New Signing Nnadozie

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Dario Vidosic is excited with Chiamaka Nnadozie’s arrival at the club,reports Completesports.com.

Nnadozie was signed by the English Women’s Super League ,WSL, club in July.

The 24-year-old’s arrival was however delayed by her involvement with Nigeria at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The shot stopper helped the Super Falcons win a record-extending 10th title in Morocco.

Nnadozie was named Best Goalkeeper at the biennial tournament.

Warm Welcome From New Teammates

Nnadozie met her new Brighton teammates for the first time on Thursday.

“Firstly it’s important to say welcome and secondly, congratulations on a fantastic achievement to become champions of Africa, hopefully with us we can also win some silverware,” Vidosic told the club’s official website.

“Also, congratulations on the nomination for the goalkeeper of the year, hopefully that’s another award that will come your way. Everyone’s excited for you to be here. We’ve introduced two other girls today so now we’ve got three new ones to join us.”

“I’m sure everyone is really excited, we wish you all the best and we look forward to you putting on the Brighton gear.”

By Adeboye Amosu



