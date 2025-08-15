Rangers Coach Provides Positive Injury Update On Dessers

Rangers head coach Russell Martin has provided a major injury update on Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers copped a knee injury during the Light Blues clash with Viktoria Plzen in midweek.

The forward left the pitch in severe pains nine minutes after the break.

There were fears he would miss a large chunk of the season due to the injury.

Good News For Rangers Fans

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier Sports Club Round of 16 tie against Alloa Athletic, Martin hinted that Dessers will be back in action sooner rather than later.

“Cyriel Dessers’ injury was not as bad as we thought; he is still sore, but he will be back in the upcoming weeks,” Martin told reporters.

“We need strength and depth. Turning to the bench and having players make an impact is great.

“Tomorrow will look different from Tuesday, but we have been preparing, and it’s been good learning for me and the coaching staff, and we are well prepared for tomorrow.”

By Adeboye Amosu



