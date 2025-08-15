Maresca Backs Adarabioyo To Replace Injured Colwill

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has backed Tosin Adarabioyo to provide cover for injured Levi Colwill, reports Completesports.com.

Colwill went under the knife earlier this month after sustaining a knee injury in training.

The England international is expected to miss majority of the 2025/26 season.

Big Loss For The Blues

Maresca first gave an update on the young centre-back before discussing plans to replace him.

“He is okay. Aware that he has to be a long time out. It’s a big loss for us. He was so important for us last season. We are able to create chances and attack in the right way if we are able to build in the right way. Levi was a huge part of that,” Maresca told a press conference on Friday ahead of his side’s opening league game of the season against Crystal Palace.

“We are trying to find solutions internally. The club know exactly what I think. I think we need a central defender.”

Adarabioyo As An Option

“When we build, we build with Levi in the middle. It’s different than the left side. Levi is out, the only one who can do that job well is Tosin (Adarabioyo). (Jorrel) Hato is a new one, he never played as the guy in the middle last season,” Maresca explained.

“Central defender, yes, but it’s different. Also we have players that unfortunately have some problems and this is the reason why I said the club knows exactly what I think about central defenders.”

By Adeboye Amosu



