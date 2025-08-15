EXCLUSIVE: Agbim Blames Super Eagles B CHAN Flop On Poor Preparation, Not NPFL Quality

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Chigozie Agbim, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles B team’s failure at the ongoing 2024 Championship for African Nations (CHAN) was more down to poor preparation and questionable selection than the quality of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Agbim’s CHAN and AFCON Pedigree

Agbim, 40, was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013 under the late Stephen Keshi. A year later, he was between the sticks as the home-based Eagles clinched the bronze medal at the 2014 CHAN in Cape Town, South Africa.

‘NPFL Not To Blame For Super Eagles B Poor Showing’ – Agbim

The former goalkeeper dismissed claims that Nigeria’s poor showing in the 2024 CHAN—co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania—was a reflection of low-quality domestic football.

“I don’t agree with that. We have a strong and quality league with good players who have continued to distinguish themselves at the slightest opportunity in Europe,” Agbim said in the exclusive interview on Thursday morning.

“If you ask me, the Super Eagles B team’s failure in the ongoing CHAN should be blamed on preparation and selection.”

Super Eagles B Poor Results In Group Stage

Super Eagles B opened their Group D campaign with a narrow 0–1 defeat to defending champions Senegal on Tuesday, 5 August. On matchday two, 12 August, the team suffered a crushing 0–4 loss to Sudan in Zanzibar—a result that sealed their exit from the tournament even before their final group match against Congo on Tuesday, 19 August, in Dar es Salaam.

Super Eagles B CHAN 2024 Performance: ‘Unbelievable and Disheartening’

Agbim said it was shocking that a footballing nation with Nigeria’s pedigree could perform so poorly in a tournament where they had previously won silver and bronze.

“It’s unfortunate, unbelievable, and disappointing. Nigeria is reputed for having some of the best talents in Africa and the world, and we have a very strong league too. But how the team turned out to be this poor in the tournament is very disheartening.

I think the team’s preparation and selection should be blamed for the poor results.”

Agbim Praises NPFL Innovations

Despite his criticism of the CHAN campaign, Agbim gave high praise to NPFL organisers for recent innovations—particularly aligning the domestic league calendar with Europe’s top leagues and improving refereeing standards.

“I’m happy the league is starting almost at the same time as its European counterparts,” he noted.

“This has been on the agenda of successive league administrators, but I must give kudos to the present leadership of the NPFL for making it happen. It will attract more spectators to stadiums as our league runs in tandem with the English Premier League, among others.

Last season, the referees were excellent, with very few cases of biased officiating. The fact that the NPFL season ended the same day as the English Premier League and that the new season will start alongside the EPL is a huge mark of improvement and a plus for the NPFL leadership.”

By Sab Osuji



