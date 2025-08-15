Isak Out Of Newcastle EPL Opener Vs Aston Villa

Eddie Howe has confirmed nothing has changed with Alexander Isak’s availability and that the team has to forget about him this weekend.

Isak is currently training away from the first team and will miss Saturday’s Premier League opener at Aston Villa after telling Newcastle he wants to explore his options.

The Magpies rejected an opening offer of £110m plus add-ons for Isak from Liverpool on August 1. The striker missed the pre-season tour to Asia and has not featured in any of their friendly matches.

Isak returned to Newcastle’s training facility earlier this month but has been instructed to stay away from first-team training by Howe.

Howe said (via Sky Sportys): “We do [have to forget about Isak] – he’s not here with us.

“We have to focus on who is here and get the best out of them. The players are aware he’s not here, the focus will be on each player playing to the best of their ability.”

He added: “I want him to play. I want him to train. I’ve had those conversations [with Isak] but the details of those will remain private.

“There is no change to the situation. All my focus has been on the training, Aston Villa and the transfer front in terms of getting players in – that is all-consuming for me. Alex’s situation has been unchanged for a while and that will continue to be the case.”

Howe has claimed that Isak knows he wouldn’t have had the success he has without Newcastle amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

Isak has refused to play for the club again following Liverpool’s interest in the player, but Howe says he believes the striker knows how important the club has been for him.

“Me and Alex have enjoyed a great relationship. I don’t think he would have done as well has he has done without that. Without his team-mates, without the supporters.

“He is a highly intelligent person and he knows he wouldn’t have had the success he’s had without everybody connected with Newcastle.”



